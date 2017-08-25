State Secretary visits cultural sites of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova visited a number of cultural sites in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She laid flowers at the monument to the victims of the 1931-1933 famine and also familiarized with the exposition of the city museum.



The monument to the victims of the 1931-1933 famine was erected in Almaty's Karagaily park in May 2017 within the framework of the Rukhani zhangyru program. The four-meter monument, made of bronze and granite, depicts the figure of a mother holding a child to her chest.

The new Almaty city museum was opened in 2016 in the framework of celebrating the 1,000th anniversary of Almaty city, and today it is a major scientific and cultural center of the largest Kazakh city. The museum's collection includes around 40 thousand exhibits, including fine art, unique pieces of Kazakh ethnography, household items from various epochs and cultures, etc.

Gulshara Abdykalikova also visited the Almaty Kok-Tobe Opera-2017 international festival, timed to the Astana EXPO-2017 and the Almaty Day celebration.

The State Secretary also plans to visit the opening of the restored panel Sulushash. This mosaic created by Moldahmet Kanbayev and Nikolai Tsivchinsky, depicting a girl with a Kazakh national decoration in her hands, was installed in 1970s on the facade of one of the buildings in Dostyk Avenue in Almaty. The art work was recently restored and installed in the most beautiful place of the southern capital - Kok-tobe.