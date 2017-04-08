Statement by Kazakh MFA on situation in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the situation in Syria.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its serious concern over the growing tensions in Syria. Kazakhstan strongly condemns any use of weapons of mass destruction as immoral, inhuman and contravening the principles of humanity. We deem it fundamentally important to conduct a comprehensive, objective and impartial international investigation of this fact under the auspices of the United Nations in order to bring to justice those responsible.



Further escalation of the conflict and hardening of positions of the parties jeopardize all previously reached agreements of the world community in the fight against the terrorist threat, including those reached in the framework of the Geneva and Astana processes, and dim the prospect of achieving a comprehensive peace and harmony on the Syrian land.



We emphasize the importance of maintaining and strengthening the regime of cessation of hostilities between the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and armed opposition groups, which was enacted on December 30, 2016. We call upon the guarantor states of the Astana process to exert maximum effort to prevent further escalation of the conflict.



Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the position that the settlement of the Syrian conflict is possible only by peaceful means of dialogue and reconciliation, and calls for the continuation of direct negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition groups on maintaining the ceasefire within the framework of the Astana process with the involvement of all parties concerned," the statement reads.