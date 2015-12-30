Statement by Kazakhstan President on JCPOA for the Iranian nuclear program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of Akorda has issued a statement by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the progress in the implementation of the joint comprehensive action plan for the Iranian nuclear program.

"Kazinform" International News Agency has published the full text of the document. Kazakhstan welcomes the progress in the implementation of the joint comprehensive plan of action to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA). EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini as coordinator of the Joint Commission of P5+1 group of international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, USA and France) and Iran appealed to Kazakhstan with request to assist in the implementation of JCPOA. Considering the consistent position of the Republic of Kazakhstan implicating political and diplomatic solution of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, and basing on the understanding of the historical significance of the adoption of the JCPOA, which will significantly strengthen regional and international security, will contribute to the normalization of relations between Iran and the international community, Kazakhstan has decided to honor the request of the Joint Commission of P5+1 group and Iran. According to the decision, December 27, 2015 in coordination with P5+1 group, Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the relevant agencies of the UN Security Council, JSC "National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" supplied Iran with 60 metric tons of natural (unenriched) uranium under commercial terms and conditions as stipulated in the JCPOA. Iran has received 60 tons of natural uranium in exchange for enriched material. Kazakhstan has always supported the process of international negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Thus, in 2013 Almaty held two rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear program, which contributed to the resumption of negotiations of P5+1 group and Iran. We are proud of the fact that the outcome of the two rounds of negotiations in Almaty formed the basis of the JCPOA adopted two years later. Kazakhstan has consistently contributed to strengthening nonproliferation regime. The next step in this direction was signing in August 2015 the agreement to set up the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Oskemen, Kazakhstan. The IAEA LEU Bank, operated by Kazakhstan, will be a physical reserve of LEU available for eligible IAEA Member States. We believe that the strict implementation of the agreement reached in July 2015 between P5+1 group and Iran will further strengthen the nuclear nonproliferation regime. Thanks to the constructive cooperation of the P5+1 group, Iran and other countries, these agreements are being successfully implemented. Speaking at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2015, I urged the international community to make a world without nuclear weapons the main goal of humanity in the XXI century.