Statement of Kazakh MFA after II Ministerial Meeting on Syria held in Vienna Nov 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan welcomes the outcome of the ministerial meeting on Syria which took place on November 14, 2015 in Vienna and achieved significant agreements concerning peaceful settlement of the crisis in Syria on the basis of the Geneva communiqué of June 30, 2012.

We call on all the forces standing for the settlement of the Syrian crisis, including the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the opposition, to fully implement the initiatives of Vienna-2, which are aimed at achieving an early cease-fire in Syria, the creation of a coalition government, the adoption of a new constitution and the holding of general elections within 18 months with the involvement of all Syrian citizens.

We note specifically the reached broad consensus on important issues among the parties of the negotiations, namely Russia, the US, the EU and other key actors in the Middle East, which might become an example for the resolution of other urgent problems that the world is facing today in the name of global security, especially against the backdrop of recent terrorist attacks in Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon and France.

Kazakhstan has made its contribution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis, having provided a platform for negotiations for a number of Syrian opposition groups in Astana in May and September 2015. Source: MFA press service