Statistics Committee announces average monthly wage in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The average monthly nominal wage in Kazakhstan in April 2019 totaled 170,087 tenge, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

As per preliminary data, the amount of per capita monetary income of the population in March 2019 was 98,566 tenge.



Compared to March 2018, monetary income of the population rose by 15% in nominal terms and by 9.7% in real terms.