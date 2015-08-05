Statistics Committee defined minimum subsistence level for July 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The minimum subsistence level of Kazakhstan in July 2015 made KZT19,202, Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

"The per capita minimum subsistence level in July 2015 decreased by 2.4% compared to the previous month and by 2% - compared to July 2014. The share of expenses for meat and fish purchase made 21.6%, for dairy products, oil and fat and eggs - 16.2%, fruits and vegetables - 12.2%, bread and cereals - 8%, sugar, tea and spices - 2%," the Committee report reads.