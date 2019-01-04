Statistics Committee: Potatoes, onions, carrots cheapen in Kazakhstan in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In December 2018, food prices in Kazakhstan increased by 5.1 percent year-on-year, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

Last year, baked goods, cereals, meat, fish and seafood, dairy products, eggs, oils and fats, sugar, confectionery, alcohol-free and alcoholic beverages last year rose in price, whereas fruits and vegetables became cheaper.

Regarding cereal products, the average price for rice in December 2018, KZT 318 per kilo, was a little higher than in December 2017, KZT 291. In contrast, the price for buckwheat got much lower: KZT 247 versus KZT 316, respectively.

The average price for sugar in December last year, amounted to KZT 243 per kilogram, while in December 2017, it amounted to KZT 202.

As for vegetables, the average prices in December 2018 were as follows: KZT 86 per 1 kilo of potatoes (KZT 117 in December 2017), KZT 101 (KZT 78) for green cabbage, KZT 77 (KZT 94) for onions, and KZT 98 (KZT 116) for carrots.