Statistics: Per capita real income rose by 4.1% in Q3 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis' per capita real income rose by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter of 2015, Kazinform learnt from Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

“The per capita nominal income of the population made 67,918 tenge in the 3rd quarter of 2015 and rose by 8.3% compared to the same period in 2014, while goods and services grew in prices by 4%. Real cash income of the population rose by 4.1% compared to the same period in 2014,” an official statement reads.

The biggest cash income is observed in Astana city, Atyrau region and in Almaty, where this indicator exceeded average national level by 2.0-1.8 times.

The low-income areas are South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions (37-43% lower than the average national level).