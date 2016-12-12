Status and prospects of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani relations discussed in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - In the Advisory Council "Baku Network" a round table was held on occasion of forthcoming 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan where the current status and the prospects of the relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were discussed.

Minister Counselor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Third Embassy Secretary of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan Almaz Burkutbayev, Deputy of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Assim Mollazade took part in the discussion.

"The relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are on high level, the guarantors of these relations are the Presidents of the two countries - Ilham Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev", - Director of the Advisory Council Elkhan Aleskerov told opening the discussion.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have close friendship and centuries-old history. These relations are on rise today", - Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov told. He gave a detailed report on the achievements in political and economic spheres reached by Kazakhstan in 25 years of the independence.

Azerbaijan Parliament Deputy told: "For us independent Kazakhstan is a partner, the brother with whom we are connected by thousand-year long cultural and ethnic roots. Today Kazakhstan is a secular country in Central Asia, an independent state which looks into the tomorrow with confidence".

"The two countries have never had any contradictions. Our people have always peacefully coexisted. In Kazakhstan there a big Azerbaijani diaspora which is actively participating in the social and political life of the country", - Almaz Burkutbayev said.