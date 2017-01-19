Steelworks to be built in Aktau Seaport SEZ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aktau city is planning to build a steelworks in the territory of Aktau Seaport. The project is to be launched from the 1st quarter 2017, tumba.kz reported.

Since its opening, Aktau Seaport Special Economic Zone has been constantly selecting enterprises and attracting new investments.

The plant will produce molded steel and cast iron items for various sectors of national economy. Progressive method – lost foam casting – will be applied at the plant. Its territory will cover the area of 2 hectares. The project capacity is estimated at 1,000 tonnes of molded articles per annum.

The project is estimated at 871mln tenge and is planned to be commissioned in late 2017.

The construction of the plant on production of electrically powered equipment and construction materials and a plant on manufacture of ceramsite stone is also to be completed in late 2017. In general, SEZ Aktau Seaport plans to launch 13 more projects in 2018-2021.

30 participants have been registered in Aktau-Seaport SEZ. There are also 14 functioning projects, such as LLP Kazakhstan Pipe Traders – the plant on manufacture of premium class pipes with threaded joints, LLP Azersun Centre for production and Logistics – provision of storage services, LLP CaspianOffshoreandMarineConstruction – the plant of marine steel structures, LLP T.E.S.C.O. – engineering-assembly complex on manufacture of offshore containers.

The new opportunities for investors in a form of tax and customs preferences enabled the companies to create favorable investment climate for implementation of export-oriented investment projects, to speed up modern productions and innovative technologies in the region’s economy for import substitution, to create new jobs and to upgrade qualification of local personnel.