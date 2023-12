ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city has carried out a solemn ceremony of unveiling steles of Universiade 2017.

Some steles are designed as chicks of a hawk. According to the press service of the directorate of international sports projects of Almaty, the steles are a symbol of the upcoming World Student Games 2017 which slogan is "Spread your wings". There are steles depicting a snowboarder and a hockey player.