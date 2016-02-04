Stephen Curry explodes for 51 points!

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 51 points in a basketball game for one player is a lot of points, and that's nearly impossible against elite defenders like in the NBA.

However, some talents do not care too much about defenders, all they care about is putting up a show like Stephen Curry did in today's game against Washington Wizards.

He also tied his career high for three pointers made in a game - 11. That's just too spectacular to let this video to pass by unwatched.