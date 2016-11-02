Stephen Hawking to meet Taraz boy on Jan 23 2017

ASTANA. KAZIFORM - Famous English theoretical physicist has appointed a meeting to 14-year old Isaak Moustopulo, from Taraz, on January 23rd 2017, Kazinform refers to CentrAsia Group.

The young Юный astrophysician has Celebral palsy. He studies at school №13 in Taraz. The English scientist, professor of Cambridge University has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Despite the disease he lives an active life. He is very well-known due to his theories of emergence of the world as a result of an immense explosion and black holes.

On December 10, 2015 as a result of the innovations competition among schoolchildren the boy was awarded special equity prize for his project «Theory of harmony». In his video application for the contest Isaak expressed a big desire to meet with the physician Stephen Hawking. Zhumatay Salimov, Chairman of Board of the National Agency of Technology Development, promised to make his dream come true.

The contest was held at the initiative of the Ministry of Investments and Development of RoK with the support of the British Council and the National Agency of Technology Development.