    Steppe ablaze in Karaganda region

    11:09, 04 August 2019
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Wildfires broke out in Karkaralinsk, Aktogai and Osakarovka districts of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    On August 2, dried grass caught fire stretching over 45 ha in Bukhar Zhyrau district. Emergency Situations Department of the region and volunteer firefighting units battle wildfires.


    Since the beginningof the year 241 wildfires were registered in the region. 187 of them were put out. The total area burnt stands at 7,000ha.

    Karaganda region Incidents Accidents
