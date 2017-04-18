Steppe analogue of safari park to be created in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A steppe analogue of a safari park will be created in Karaganda region, according to Kazinform correspondent.

According to the press service of the regional administration, the unusual park will be opened on the territory of Buyratau national park. The opening will be timed to Astana EXPO-2017.

The park was created on the lands of the state forest fund of Temirtau and Ereymentau forestries. It is located on the territory of Ereymentau district of Akmola region and Osakarovsky district of Karaganda region and consists of two branches - "Ereymentau" (60,814 hectares) and "Belodymovsky" (28,154 hectares). The total area of the park is 88,968 hectares. The park is surrounded by 88,064 hectares protected zone.

The Central office of the national park is in the village of Molodezhny, Karaganda region.

"We want to learn from the experience of world reserves, such as the Yellowstone Park in the US, for example," Zhibek Ibraeva, the acting head of the tourism and environmental education department of the Buyratau National Park said.

Visitors of the new national park will be able to see roe deers, argalis, saiga antelopes, bisons, yaks, Caspian red deers, gray cranes, ground squirrels, marmots, black grouses and many other animals, including the Red Book. Hunting in the national park is prohibited.

Tickets to Buyratau can be bought in the office in Molodezhny or in the park itself.

24 hours in the protected area will cost about one thousand tenge per person.