    Steppe fire engulfing 1,500 ha suppressed in Karaganda rgn

    21:18, 16 June 2020
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Fire extinguishers suppressed today a large steppe fire which engulfed more than 500 ha, Kazinform reports.

    The fire broke out on June 14 in Aktogai district. The total area burnt is 1,500 ha.

    Another fire was put out in Bukhar Zhyrau, Aktogai, Shetskii and Ulytau districts stretching from 2 to 49 ha. Dried grass and trees up to 1.8 ha caught the fire near the Kuzembayev pit mine. Emergency situations department and volunteers fought the fire.


