Sterling falls and bank, airline and property shares tumble
22:11, 27 June 2016
LONDON. KAZINFORM UK financial markets remain volatile in the wake of the Brexit vote, with sterling plunging to a 31-year low against the dollar, and some share trading temporarily halted.
Yields on 10-year government bonds sank below 1% for the first time.
Shares in airlines, housebuilders and banks were worst hit, with sharp falls causing a momentary halt in trading as automatic circuit breakers kicked in.
The falls came after Chancellor George Osborne tried to calm the markets.
In a statement before the financial markets opened, his first since the referendum result, the chancellor said the UK was ready to face the future "from a position of strength".
He also indicated there would be no immediate emergency Budget.
But the upheaval on the financial markets continued.
