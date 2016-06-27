Sterling falls and bank, airline and property shares tumble

LONDON. KAZINFORM UK financial markets remain volatile in the wake of the Brexit vote, with sterling plunging to a 31-year low against the dollar, and some share trading temporarily halted.

Yields on 10-year government bonds sank below 1% for the first time.



Shares in airlines, housebuilders and banks were worst hit, with sharp falls causing a momentary halt in trading as automatic circuit breakers kicked in.

The falls came after Chancellor George Osborne tried to calm the markets.



In a statement before the financial markets opened, his first since the referendum result, the chancellor said the UK was ready to face the future "from a position of strength".



He also indicated there would be no immediate emergency Budget.



But the upheaval on the financial markets continued.



