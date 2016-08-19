Steve Sabol: Kazakh President’s initiatives outlined in Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” are noble

CHARLOTTE. KAZINFORM The initiatives outlined by the President of Kazakhstan in his Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" are noble and are aimed at creation of a more secure world. Professor of the University of North Carolina Dr. Steve Sabol said it in an interview with Kazinform correspondent commenting on the Presidential Manifesto.

However, Dr. Sabol expressed confidence that the global community will have to face counteraction from the side of some countries while implementing the Kazakh President’s initiatives.

“The U.S. and the USSR understood the importance of reduction of arms, especially reduction of nuclear disarmament, because both sides realized mutual benefits to be gained from these actions. Unfortunately, it is quite problematic now to make North Korea or Pakistan or India stop their researches aimed at creation of new types of mass destruction weapons,” he noted.

“In this context, Kazakhstan should be congratulated on the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site which still reminds the world of the terrible consequences of nuclear tests for the people and ecology,” the Professor pointed out.

The expert touched upon also another proposition made by the Head of State on elimination of a brand new threat – cybercrime, which can turn into the most dangerous weapon in hands of terrorists.

“Cybercrime is a growing threat to date. As a rule, non-governmental establishments like terrorist organizations are not members of bilateral or multilateral international treaties. Therefore, the fight with cybercrimes must be reviewed by the entire global community as a vitally important component,” Professor Sabol said.

“The world should welcome President Nazarbayev’s initiatives given in the Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century”, and I hope that all of them will be implemented,” concluded he.