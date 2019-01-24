Stiff wind forecast to hit Kazakhstan in Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with snowfalls and fog is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 24. Ice slick, blizzard, and stiff wind will persist countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Blizzard is forecast to pound West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.



Slippery conditions will be observed on roads in Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.