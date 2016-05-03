Stiff wind to batter most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers, thunderstorms, fog, stiff wind and hail will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 3. Only northern and northwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Freezing weather is expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm may hit South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will remain in Aktobe region.