Stiff wind to strike central Kazakhstan Nov 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, November 29. Snowfall will hit northern and central parts of the country. Fog and ice slick, blizzard and stiff wind are forecast in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, gusts of wind in Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23-28 m per s and 30 m per s. Blizzard and ice slick are forecast in some areas.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will increase to 17-22 m per s, with fog to descend at night.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Kostanay region. Blizzard, black ice and fog are predicted for this region too.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Nighttime wind speed in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions will reach 15-20 m per s.

Fog and snow drift are predicted for Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy and windy weather is expected in Karaganda region .

Fog will descend in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.