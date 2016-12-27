Stiff wind to strike Kazakhstan Dec 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan December 27. Heavy precipitation is predicted for southern and south-eastern regions of the country and mountainous areas. Blizzards, fog, ice slick and strong wind are forecast for some areas.

Fog and ice slick, blizzards and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s (30 m per s in the morning and in the daytime in southwestern regions) are predicted for Zhambyl region.

Fog, ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s (25 m per s in the morning and in the daytime) are expected in South Kazakhstan region.

Fog and black ice are forecast in Mangystau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket some areas of Kyzylorda region. Ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected there too.

Gusts of wind in Almaty region will increase to 15-20 m per s, sometimes to 25 m per s.

Blizzard and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s is predicted for Akmola region. Fog will descend in the region at night and in the morning.

Snow drift, fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Kostanay region.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Snow drift is forecast there too.

Blizzard, fog, ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Karaganda region.

Gusts of wind in the East Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20 m per s with snow drift to hit some areas. Gusts of wind in Zharma district will rise to 25 m per s.