Stiff winds to batter Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet, National Weather Service.

However, inclement weather with occasional rains and stiff wind will persist in northern and eastern Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Winds gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusty winds will also torment Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.