  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Stjepan Mesić wishes Elbasy full recovery

    16:46, 20 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The former President of Croatia, Stjepan Mesić, sent a telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan, offering the words of support, the Elbasy’s press service informs.

    «Sincerely wish You sooner and full recovery, strength and high spirits, unquenchable optimism and life energy for years to come,» the telegram reads.

    As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. Nursultan Nazarbayev is self-isolating now. The Elbasy keeps on working remotely.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!