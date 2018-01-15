Stock footage of Kazakh President’s first visit to U.S. published

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan posted a video of the Head of State's first official visit to the USA on Facebook, Kazinform reports.

"Shortly before the forthcoming official visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States, the TV and Radio Complex prepared an archive footage video of the first official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the United States. Recall that in 1992, the Head of State signed a number of agreements, which later had a positive impact on the country's economic development," the video's description reads.







Besides, a video of an excerpt from President George H. W. Bush's speech during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan in 1992 was also published.

Earlier, the press service of Akorda published a video of the Head of State's historic visit in 1992. The video shows Nursultan Nazarbayev and U.S. President George H. W. Bush discussing the signing of an agreement with Chevron, one of the first investors in Kazakhstan.

Recall that from 16th to 18th January 2018, Nursultan Nazarbayev will be paying an official visit to the United States of America. During the visit, he is expected to hold meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, and representatives of official and business circles. The Head of State will also take part in a meeting of the UN Security Council.