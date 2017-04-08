Stockholm attack: Arrested man was lorry driver, police say

LONDON. KAZINFORM A man arrested in Stockholm after Friday's fatal lorry attack is believed to be the driver, Swedish police say, BBC reports.

The man, who was arrested in the north of the city, has not been named, but Swedish media say he is from Uzbekistan.

Four people were killed and 15 were injured when the lorry crashed into the front of a department store.

Police said they were unable to confirm local television reports of explosives being found inside the truck.

The lorry - hijacked from outside a nearby restaurant - crashed into the front of Ahlens department store in the middle of the afternoon on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's main pedestrian thoroughfares.