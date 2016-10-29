  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Stockholm hosted first political consultations between Kazakh, Swedish foreign offices

    14:50, 29 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, the capital of Sweden - Stockholm - hosted the first political consultations between the Kazakh and Swedish foreign affairs ministries, the press service of the MFA informed on its website.

    A delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Director of the Europe Department of the Kazakh MFA  Aigul Kuspan and the Swedish side was headed by Deputy Director General, Chief of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Department  Stefan Gullgren.

     

    The sides discussed the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Swedish relations in political, trade-economic and investment spheres. The meeting discussed the issues of expansion of the bilateral regulatory-legal framework, visa regime simplification and some aspects of legal collaboration.

    The parties exchanged views on regional and global security in the context of  the two countries' interaction in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.

       

    The parties agreed to hold the next consultations in Astana in 2017. 

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and EU Diplomacy Integration Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!