  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Stockholm incident: Lorry rams people

    20:00, 07 April 2017
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A lorry has driven into a store in central Stockholm, killing at least three people, Swedish media say, BBC reported.

    Shots have also reportedly been fired.

    Swedish police said a number of people were injured, and they are treating it as terrorism.

    The incident occurred on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's major pedestrian streets, just before 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

    Witnesses told local media they saw a truck driving into a department store window, and they have seen people on the ground.

    "There is total confusion, I do not know how many are injured, many people are totally shocked," one witness, Leif Arnmar, who was working in the department store, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!