Stoilov: Astana players count on support of their fans in match against Celtic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of FC Astana Stanimir Stoilov revealed what can help his side beat Celtic in the first-leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in the Kazakh capital tomorrow.

"To win we need warm heart and cold mind," said Stoilov at a press conference ahead of the match at the Astana Arena.



The head coach also stressed the club counts on their fans whose support will put new heart into the players.



At the press conference, Stoilov announced that captain Tanat Nusserbayev will skip the upcoming match due to injury. But, Azat Nurgaliyev, who missed the game against Zalgiris, will play.



Recall that the first-leg of the third qualifying round between FC Astana and Celtic will take place at the Astana Arena at 8:00 p.m. local time on July 27.



The second-leg will be played on August 3 in Glasgow.