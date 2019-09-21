Storm alert announced in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been announced in the city of Nur-Sultan and 8 regions of the country, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

According to weather forecasters, on September 22, thunderstorm, northwest wind gusting to 15-20 m/s is expected in Mangystau region.

Thunderstorm and northwestern wind with gusts of 18 m/s is predicted for Aktau city. Strom possibility is 90-95%.

Squall, thunderstorm, dust storm and north-west wind of 15-20 m/s will hit Kyzylorda region. Strom possibility is 95-100%.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for the city of Nur-Sultan on September 22. A thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon. Strom possibility in the city is 85-90%.

Rude wind of 15-20 m/s, in places 23-28 m/s, gusting to 30 m/s will blow in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions on September 23. During night hours precipitation is expected in some places (rain, wet snow). Frosts and air temperature of 1-3°C are predicted in the regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s, in places 23-28 m/s, gusting to 30 m/s is expected in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions on September 23-24. Nighttime rain, sleet and ground frost is forecast in the regions.

On September 23-24, south-west, west wind of 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s is expected in Pavlodar region. Strom chance here is 90-95%.