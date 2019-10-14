Storm alert declared in three regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported Monday.

According to RSE «Kazhydromet», fog is expected in some areas of North Kazakhstan region on October 14. Southwest wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 25 m/s will blow in the region. Strong southwest wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for the city of Petropavlovsk. Chance of a storm here is 90-95%

Foggy weather is forecast for Kostanay region. Wind will reach 15-20 m/s. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

A thunderstorm, rude wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Kyzylorda region. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

In Nur-Sultan, fog is expected at night and in the morning, south and southwest wind will blow gusting to 15-20 m/s. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.