ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies has issued a storm alert for Astana city and Akmola region.

Southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and in some areas 23-28 mps will hit Akmola region on December 20.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter the Kazakh capital city Astana on December 20 as well.



Drifting snow is forecast both for Astana city and Akmola region.