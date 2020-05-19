Storm alert in effect across 12 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan for May 19, the emergency situations department reports.

On May 19 thunderstorms, wind are to hit Nur-Sultan.

Thunderstorms, squalls and high wind are to batter Almaty and Shymkent.

Thunderstorms, squalls, hail, wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola region today.

Heavy rains, dust storms, squalls, hail, and wind gusting up to 17-22 m/s are set to hit Almaty region.

Thunderstorm, squalls, hail, and high are forecast to roll through Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions.

Kostanay region and North Kazakhstan are set to brace for downpours, thunderstorms, fog, high wind of 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms and wild wind are in store for Mangistau region.

Thunderstorms, hail, locally heavy rains, and wind of 15-20 m/s. are to grip Turkestan region.

The emergency situations committee urges all to follow weather changes and observe measures recommended for safety.