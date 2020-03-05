  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm alert in effect across 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    08:20, 05 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued weather warnings for today, March 5, for three regions of Kazakhstan.

    Fog lingers for one more day in Akmola region forming black ice around. A strong wind is expected to batter all day long.

    Fog and black ice are forecast to hit on Thursday Kostanay region with wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s.

    Fog is expected also locally in Mangistau region today. Chances of storm are high.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!