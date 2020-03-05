Storm alert in effect across 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued weather warnings for today, March 5, for three regions of Kazakhstan.

Fog lingers for one more day in Akmola region forming black ice around. A strong wind is expected to batter all day long.

Fog and black ice are forecast to hit on Thursday Kostanay region with wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s.

Fog is expected also locally in Mangistau region today. Chances of storm are high.