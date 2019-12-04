Storm alert in effect across 5 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for five regions of Kazakhstan for tomorrow, December 5.

Heavy fog and ice slick are forecast to grip the capital of Kazakhstan and Karaganda region on Thursday.

Fog and ice slick will linger in Kyzylorda region until December 7 with high wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Snow, heavy fog, ice slick and ground blizzard will batter North Kazakhstan on December 5.

Kostanay region will face snow, locally ground blizzard, fog and ice slick.

The Kazakh Emergency Situations Department highly recommends tracking weather changes, weather data and SMS alert messages.

In the case of emergency please contact 112 rescue service.