NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 2 thunderstorms will strike Akmola region.

Thunderstorms and fog will grip Kostanay region on Saturday with high wind predicted locally.

Thunderstorms will also hit Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan regions.

Heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and squall are expected tomorrow in Turkestan region.