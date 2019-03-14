  • kz
    Storm alert in effect across some rgns of Kazakhstan

    18:45, 14 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.


    On March 15-17 Kyzylorda region is to face fog and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Mangystau region is expected to observe tomorrow dust storm and high wind. Chances of storm are high.

    North-west wind is forecast to roll across Kostanay region on Friday at a speed of 15-20, 25 m/s accompanied by fog, ice slick and snowstorms.

