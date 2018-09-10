  • kz
    Storm alert in effect for 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

    12:41, 10 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storms alters for today for three regions of Kazakhstan.

    Kostanay region is set to face today thunderstorms accompanied by north-east wind gusting 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high up to 90-95%.

    Dust storm is to hit locally Kyzylorda region. North-east, east wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep through the region on September 11-12. Chances of storm are 95-100%.

    North-west wind up to 15-20 m/s, and thunderstorm are forecast to strike today Akmola region.

    Thunderstorm, south-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s are predicted to hit Kokshetau on Monday.

    Rain and snow, frosts with air temperature going down to minus 1-3 degrees Celsius are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in Akmola region.

