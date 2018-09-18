Storm alert in effect for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Kostanay region will face tomorrow south wind battering 15-20 m/s and thunderstorms.



Thunderstorms, dust storms, south, south-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Kyzylorda region over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports.



West, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s, thunderstorm are expected to strike West Kazakhstan on Wednesday.



Thunderstorms, increase of north-west wind up to 15-20 m/s are predicted to sweep through Atyrau region on September 19-20.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, locally up to 23-28 m/s, is forecast to roll across North Kazakhstan tomorrow during the day.