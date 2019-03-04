Storm alert in effect for Astana and four rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A winter storm alert has been issued across four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

South-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is forecast to sweep through Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions on March 6-7 and Pavlodar region on March 7. Sometimes the high wind will be gusting 30 m/s and more accompanied by fog, ice slick and snowstorms locally.



Snowstorm, fog and ice slick are to hit Akmola region tomorrow with high wind predicted to roll through the region up to 23 m/s in the night.



In three days to come Astana will face ground blizzard, ice slick and strong south-west wind.