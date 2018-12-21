  • kz
    Storm alert in effect for three rgns of Kazakhstan

    19:28, 21 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A strom alert has been issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Patches of fog are expected to cover Kostanay region on Saturday. Chances of storm are high.

    North, north-east wind gusting 15-20 m/s, fog are forecast to linger in Kyzylorda region on December 22-24 with ice slick predicted tomorrow. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog, ground blizzard, ice slick are expected to hit Turkestan region on December 22. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s is to sweep across the region.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
