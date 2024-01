ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert is in effect in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

On April 23, Aktobe region will see southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, fog, and thunderstorm.



Western wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and thunderstorm will persist in Kyzylorda region on April 23-25.



Fog and wind with gusts up to 18 mps are forecast for Kostanay region on April 23.