Storm alert in place across 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued storm alert for six regions of Kazakhstan.

Fog and ground blizzard are expected to hit tomorrow North Kazakhstan. A strong wind will batter the region locally. Chances of storm are high.

Heavy precipitations (snow and rain) will fall in the mountains of Turkestan region. Fog and wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s will hit locally. Chances of storm are high.

Kyzylorda region will also face on February 15-17 fog, black ice and a wild wind.

Ground blizzard and fog will grip Kostanay region on Saturday.

Fog and black ice are forecast to Mangistau region locally.