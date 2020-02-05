  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm alert in place for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

    17:11, 05 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm alert for six regions of Kazakhstan for February 6.

    Fog will linger for one more day in Aktobe region. Southwest, south wind will sweep across Mugalzhar district up to 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Snowfall, snowstorms and black ice, wild wind gusting up to 25 m/s will batter tomorrow East Kazakhstan region.

    Snowstorms, fog, black ice and high wind are expected in Kostanay region on Thursday.

    Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region locally. South, southeast wind will roll through the region during the day.

    Snow, snowstorms, fog and black ice are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan region on February 6. Wind will sweep at a speed of 15-20, 23-28 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog and wild wind are also predicted to grip tomorrow Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!