Storm alert in place for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm alert for six regions of Kazakhstan for February 6.

Fog will linger for one more day in Aktobe region. Southwest, south wind will sweep across Mugalzhar district up to 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Snowfall, snowstorms and black ice, wild wind gusting up to 25 m/s will batter tomorrow East Kazakhstan region.

Snowstorms, fog, black ice and high wind are expected in Kostanay region on Thursday.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region locally. South, southeast wind will roll through the region during the day.

Snow, snowstorms, fog and black ice are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan region on February 6. Wind will sweep at a speed of 15-20, 23-28 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Fog and wild wind are also predicted to grip tomorrow Turkestan region.