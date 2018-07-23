  • kz
    Storm alert in place for Akmola rgn

    16:01, 23 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued for Akmola region for July 24, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.


    Heavy rain, thunderstorms, squall, hail are predicted to hit Akmola region tomorrow. Fogs will blanket the region in the morning and in the night. The wind is expected to gust up to 23 m/s.

    Astana is likely to observe tomorrow thunderstorms and hail, patches of fog in the morning and in the night. The wind will blow 15-20 m/s.  The chances of storm are high up to 90-95%, the release reads.

     

     

    Akmola region Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
