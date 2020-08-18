  • kz
    Storm alert in place for Kazakh capital

    21:39, 18 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for Kazakh capital and six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms are expected on August 18 in Nur-Sultan.

    Thunderstorms, fog, squalls and hail are forecast to hit Akmola region on August 19. High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, 23 m/s is to sweep through the region.

    Thunderstorms, squalls and hail are predicted to batter Karaganda region with wind up to 23 m/s.

    Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow in North Kazakhstan.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.

    Kostanay is set to face thunderstorms, fog, squalls and hail.

    Fog is to blanket Mangistau region on August 19.


