  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm alert in place for three regions of Kazakhstan

    16:24, 14 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.


    Patches of fog will linger in Kyzylorda region on December 15-17. Chances of storm are high.

    On December 15 fog, windstorm, ice slick, wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Kostanay region. Chances of storm 90-95%.

    Fog and wind blowing 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s will roll across Turkestan region on Saturday.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!