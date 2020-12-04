Storm alert in place in 4rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On December 5-6 fog will blanket North Kazakhstan. Chances of storm are high.

Fog and ground blizzard will grip Akmola region. High wind will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

Turkestan region will observe fog, ground blizzard tomorrow. Strong wind will roll through the region. chances of storm are high.

Unfavorable meteorological conditions, II degree, will persist within two days ahead in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Ridder and Bukhtarma.