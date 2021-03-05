  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm alert in place in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    18:00, 05 March 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On March 6 Kyzylorda region will wake up to foggy streets. Fog, ice-slick and snowstorm will batter Akmola region. Wind gusting up to 15-20, 25m/s will sweep through the region. Ice-slick will form on the roads.

    Kostanay region will also brace for snowstorm, fog and ice-slick. Wild wind up to 15-20, 23-28m/s locally will roll through the region. Fog will blanket tomorrow Karaganda region. It will snow in North Kazakhstan in the night. Wind up to 15-20, 23-28m/s will batter the region in the nighttime.

    On March 6 thunderstorms will strike Turkestan region in the second half of the day. West Kazakhstan will also face fog, snowstorms and ice-slick on Saturday.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!