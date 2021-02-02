Storm alert in place in 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On February 3 Karaganda region will brace for high wind. Ice-slick will form on the roads. Precipitations (snow and rain) will batter the region on February 3-4. Fog and ground blizzard are expected locally. High wind will sweep on February 3 gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Fog will persist in Turkestan region on February 3-5. Rain and snow will hit East Kazakhstan on February 3. Snowstorm, fog and ice-slick will grip the region.

Fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard, high wind are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. Strong wind will roll through the region at a speed of 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Kostanay region will brace for ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick. High wind gusting up to 15-20, 23 m/s.

Zhambyl region will wake up to foggy streets.

Fog and ice-slick are expected also in West Kazakhstan.

Fog and ice-slick will grip Aktobe region tomorrow.