Storm alert in place in 9 regions of Kazakhstan
On February 3 Karaganda region will brace for high wind. Ice-slick will form on the roads. Precipitations (snow and rain) will batter the region on February 3-4. Fog and ground blizzard are expected locally. High wind will sweep on February 3 gusting up to 23-28 m/s.
Fog will persist in Turkestan region on February 3-5. Rain and snow will hit East Kazakhstan on February 3. Snowstorm, fog and ice-slick will grip the region.
Fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard, high wind are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. Strong wind will roll through the region at a speed of 15-20, 23-28 m/s.
Kostanay region will brace for ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick. High wind gusting up to 15-20, 23 m/s.
Zhambyl region will wake up to foggy streets.
Fog and ice-slick are expected also in West Kazakhstan.
Fog and ice-slick will grip Aktobe region tomorrow.